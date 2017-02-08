The Pulse Feb. 8

Two-year anniversary of floods

San Marcos experienced a historic flood in October 2015 that caused $33 million in damages to the city, according to Corridor News.

The Hays County Commissioner’s Court updated the city’s debris removal plan in January to focus on sites of debris caused by the flood. It is set to be finished in May 2017.

Blink-182 will perform in Austin

Grammy nominated pop-punk band Blink-182 announced new dates for the summer tour including a show in Austin, according to Austin360.

The band will perform March 22 at the Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas. The Naked and Famous will open for Blink-182. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10.

Season 2 of Stranger Things coming to Netflix in October

The the Netflix hit “Stanger Things” will return Oct. 31 for its second season, according to NME.

The show was a summer 2016 hit, and is set to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2017. The show’s return was announced Aug. 31through YouTube, but the trailer was released during the Super Bowl commercials.

Jaguar Exhibit Opens in New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo added two jaguars to the facility, according to KENS5.

The jaguars joined the zoo last week and the exhibit is now open to the public. The exhibit has two waterfalls, a running river and various height platforms to engage the animals in their natural climbing behaviors.

Super Bowl Halftime Show recap

Lady Gaga blew away the audience with her performance for the Super Bowl halftime show, according to SB Nation.

Gaga began by singing a mashup of American classics followed by her biggest hits. She ended the show by throwing her microphone, catching a ball and jumping out of the Fox frame. After the Super Bowl, she announced her 2017 World Tour.