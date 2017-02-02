The Pulse Feb. 2

Four fraternities suspended for alcohol violation

The Office of Student Involvement’s student justice panel handed out four multi-year suspensions to Texas State fraternities Jan. 6 for alcohol-related violations, according to Corridor News.

The suspensions were given after the October 2016 death of Jordin Taylor, a 20-year-old Texas State student.

The fraternities suspended are Delta Tau Delta, Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha and Alpha Tau Omega.

New candy store in San Marcos

The Candy Wraptor opened Jan. 24 in San Marcos, according to Community Impact.

The store sells hand-made chocolates, floats and “ice-ages,” which are milkshakes with different candies. The candy shop also offers several “no sugar added” phosphates, sodas, chocolates and ice creams.

The store is located on 2626 Hunter Road.