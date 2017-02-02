Headlines Feb. 2

Meadows Center to host water cycle homeschool

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment invites groups and families to learn about the water cycle at the Homeschool Day event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7.

Residents and visitors will get to experience Spring Lake through glass-bottom boat rides, a tour of Discovery Hall and interactive activities that help attendees understand the connectivity between all living things and water.

Texas State to host Health Scholar Showcase

To shed light on the Translational Health Research Initiative, Texas State will host a Health Scholar Showcase from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 10. at the Performing Arts Center.

The research initiative aims to improve health through collaborative partnerships with faculty members from a variety of departments. The free showcase is open to the public.

Admiral to discuss experiences

Texas State University has invited retired Admiral Bobby Inman to discuss his view of global security issues facing the United States. The speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Alkek Library Teaching Theater.

This event is part of the Discourse in Democracy series that aims to create dialogue throughout the student body. Students will receive the opportunity to ask questions after Inman’s lecture.