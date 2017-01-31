Business Jan. 31

Glass-bottom boat tours for $5

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University is offering $5 glass-bottom boat tours for students and family members that will expire on Feb. 3.

The boat rides feature the underwater scenery of Spring Lake which inhabits bubbling springs and abundant plants and species.

New massage salon open downtown

Downtown San Marcos recently received a new business, Sobar Massage, that gives San Marcos residents an opportunity to partake in an atmosphere of relaxation through massage therapy or yoga classes.

The shop opened in mid-January and offers mix-use of services aimed toward benefitting a person’s mental and physical health.

Chinese New Year at the outlets

The San Marcos Premium Outlets are creating a Chinese-cultured atmosphere to celebrate the year of the Rooster and welcome the spring season at the Third Annual Lunar New Year Celebration.

Anytime from now until Feb. 19, shoppers can engage in activities along that area. Photo booths will be set up and VIP Shoppers Club members will receive gifts. On Feb. 4, a Hot Tea Bar will be featured.

Program honored for community contributions

The San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees honored the United Way of Hays & Caldwell Counties for the work the program contributes to the districts Monday, Jan. 23.

United Way of Hays & Caldwell Counties contribute in developing programs to address needs in education, financial stability and health of the community.