Headlines Jan. 28-30

Featured author to hold book signing at Texas State

Texas State University’s Wittliff Collections invites students and faculty to a book signing that will feature author Ada Limón at the Wittliff Collections Thursday, Feb. 2.

Limón has produced four poetry books including “Lucky Wreck” and “Bright Dead Things.” The signing at Wittliff Collections will be held at 3:30 p.m. and is located on the seventh floor of Alkek Library.

STEM Fair expected to be biggest of its kind

This year’s San Marcos Science-Technology-Engineering-Math, or S.T.E.M., Fair will feature over 50 tables of activities and demonstrations put on by exhibitors and is expected to be one of the largest events the fair has seen.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at San Marcos High school on Saturday, Feb. 11 and will feature speakers, exhibitors and door prizes.

Republican Party networking opportunity

The Hays County Republican Party is hosting a Lincoln Reagan Dinner and Silent Auction with keynote speaker Dinesh D’Souza, former policy analyst, on Saturday March 4.

The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and will consist of food, dancing and opportunities to network.

Immediate burn ban put into effect

The Hays County Commissioners Court has placed an immediate burn ban on unincorporated areas of the county.

Fire Marshal Clint Browning expressed concerns over departments responding to fires that could have been “difficult to contain.” The county advises residents to understand their city’s ordinances.