6 places to try downtown

The city square in the heart of San Marcos is emblematic of a lot of small-town communities across Texas. But San Marcos is a grown-up big city now. Still, inside the square’s confines lives a rich history: the big building in the center was the country courthouse until not that long ago. The statue of the Texas Ranger is a likeness of none other than Jack C. Hays a ruthlessly infamous Comanche fighter, ranger and rancher for whom the county is named. And around the square? Nooks and crannies of shops and restaurants and hangouts:
1Café On the Square
Café On the Square allows students to dine and study due to the relaxed environment. The café is in the heart of downtown San Marcos, just minutes away from campus. Destiny Moreno, psychology senior, suggested students try the breakfast burrito, which is served all day.“This place attracts college students because of the cheap, but big servings of food,” Moreno said.
2Root Cellar Café and Brewery
Step down from the sidewalk into the Root Cellar, known for its local brewery and artisan menu. Jamela Mavrakis, exercise and sports science junior, recommended Root Cellar for lunch or dinner. “This is a good spot for a dinner date with family, friends or even a date with that special someone,” Mavrakis said. Mavrakis said the unique set up and artwork surrounding the restaurant adds to its aesthetic.
3Stonewall Warehouse
Stonewall Warehouse is the first and only openly LGBT bar in San Marcos, and one the of most popular establishments in the area. Moreno suggested students should go to this bar if they are looking to have a great time.
“Stonewall is my favorite bar on the Square because of its individuality,” Moreno said. “Everyone is welcome to have a great time. The drinks are cheap and fantastic. Plus, the DJs are pretty good.” Moreno said students should try the $4 dollar drink special, the Ruby Slipper.
4Cafe Monet
For the creative minds and artists of San Marcos, Cafe Monet is the place to get ideas flowing. This space provides customers the chance to paint, design or create their own pottery.
Moreno said Cafe Monet is a great place to go with friends and be creative. “I am able to buy a piece of pottery or make it myself, paint it however I wish and get it glazed (or) baked for a nice price,” Moreno said.
5Wake The Dead Coffee House
Wake The Dead offers a place for students to sit down, relax and sip a cup of coffee.
Besides offering a variety of food, coffee and artisan-crafted beer, this unparalleled coffee house holds events all month long including poetry nights, live music and comedy shows. Andrea Chapa, construction science and management sophomore, said the atmosphere in the coffee house is welcoming and easy-going.
“The dim lighting makes it feel really chill and laid back,” Chapa said. “It’s a really nice place to sit down, read a book or study and drink coffee.”
When visiting this spot for the first time, Chapa suggests ordering one of the iced coffees or frappuccinos.
6Paper Bear
Paperbear is another shop located just minutes away from campus. Small, unusual gifts and eclectic items are available at an affordable price. The store sells everything from silver jewelry to buttons, bumper stickers and games. Moreno said all the trinkets and knickknacks make this shop a cool place for students to visit. “I always go in and find something interesting and different,” Moreno said. “There are so many nice things.”