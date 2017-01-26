6 places to try downtown

3 Stonewall Warehouse

Stonewall Warehouse is the first and only openly LGBT bar in San Marcos, and one the of most popular establishments in the area. Moreno suggested students should go to this bar if they are looking to have a great time.

“Stonewall is my favorite bar on the Square because of its individuality,” Moreno said. “Everyone is welcome to have a great time. The drinks are cheap and fantastic. Plus, the DJs are pretty good.” Moreno said students should try the $4 dollar drink special, the Ruby Slipper.