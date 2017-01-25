Business Jan. 25

Alamo Heights mansion selling for $4.9M

The 6,500-square-foot mansion is currently on the market for $4,999,000.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the property was built in 1986 and was originally owned by Joe and Joci Straus for 26 years. Afterward, a dentist purchased the house and remodeled it to a more 21st Century look.

Property tax deadlines approaching

Hays County is reminding residents to have all 2016 property taxes paid in full by Jan. 31 to avoid penalties and interest.

Immediately following Jan. 31, unpaid balances will begin to accrue interest. Residents are encouraged to pay as much as possible if they cannot pay the full amount.

Kissing Alley

The San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a vote tonight to decide whether to name the alley north of the courthouse “Kissing Alley.”

“Kissing Alley” has been the longtime nickname of the popular spot.

Platelet donors needed

We Are Blood, located at 4300 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin, is in desperate need of platelet donations.

Each donation will take about 1 to 1.5 hours and donors are asked to call to make an appointment.

Central Texas Food Bank Star Wars Trilogy Week

This week, Jan. 24-27, the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin will be hosting “Star Wars” events while also helping eradicate hunger in their community.

“Star Wars” Trilogy Week features light saber training, “Star Wars” trivia and a costume contest.