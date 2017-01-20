Country artist Randy Rogers becomes new owner of Cheatham Street Warehouse

The front man of the Randy Rogers Band has taken the reigns and become the new owner of the legendary Cheatham Street Warehouse.

In partnership with KRR Entertainment on Dec. 20, Randy Rogers bought the country music venue where the band got its start.

Rogers went to Southwest Texas State University and would spend his Wednesday nights performing at Cheatham Street Warehouse’s open mic events.

According to a press release, Texas songwriter Kent Finlay became Rogers’ mentor, life coach, sounding board, critic and above all, friend.

“I started my music career at Cheatham Street Warehouse in 2000,” Rogers said. “Without Kent Finlay and his songwriter circle, I would have never been able to get my feet off the ground.”

Sterling Finlay, previous owner, said Rogers came to Cheatham Street asking if he could purchase the venue.

“He planted that seed a year ago,” Sterling Finlay said. “We went back and forth talking about it, and he is a great person to have it. We all agreed upon it and he bought the place.”

According to Sterling Finlay, Rogers purchased the iconic country venue in order to preserve it, transform it into a museum and dedicate it to Kent Finlay.

Kent Finlay owned and operated the local venue from 1974 until his death in 2015.

“He and Dad were super close, so he wants to make sure Cheatham Street stays here for another hundred years,” Sterling Finlay said.

Rogers wants to make sure young songwriters have the same opportunities he had at the local venue.

“With San Marcos growing in the rate that it is, I wanted to purchase the building and make sure Cheatham Street Warehouse will be around a long, long time,” Rogers said.

Although Sterling Finlay no longer owns Cheatham Street Warehouse with his sisters, he is glad it is being passed on to Rogers.

“I feel great about it,” Sterling Finlay said. “He is a dear friend, and he was always around when he was in town. He has talked to me to great lengths about his plans for the future and doing more to help musicians, songwriters, Texas music and Cheatham Street.”

Rogers plans to keep a lot of the original aspects of the venue, such as programs like songwriters’ night, the young songwriters camp and Big Fest.

The new owner will add in sprinklers, a food service and a permanent outdoor patio. Rogers said he eventually wants to install a dance floor, better sound system, new furniture, barstools and tables.

Kaylee Cauthen, nursing freshman, saw the Randy Rogers Band perform last year and the new ownership has inspired her to visit Cheatham Street Warehouse.

“The outdoor patio would be great for live bands and the food service is just going to bring in more business,” Cauthen said. “I see nothing but positives with Rogers’ administrative decisions.”

Rogers’ name is more attached to Cheatham Street Warehouse than ever before, and Sterling Finlay believes this will bring attention to the area.

“It will keep San Marcos real with all the changes that are happening,” Sterling Finlay said. “With growth, it squashes out a lot of the old charm sometimes, but Rogers is going to keep all that old charm.”