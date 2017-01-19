Trump makes appearance at MAGA Welcome Celebration

WASHINGTON- Flags, hats, fireworks and flashing cameras filled the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, while well-known artists honored the event with their musical talents at the Lincoln Memorial.

Ravidrums opened the event, and following performances included Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and Toby Keith.

Trump ended the celebration with a reminder about how he intends to unify the country.

“I promise I am going to work so hard,” Trump said. “We are going to bring our jobs back. We are going to build up our great military. We are going to strengthen our borders. We are going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many decades. It’s going to change.”

Trump said he will be cheering on the people of the nation regardless of sunshine or rain.

“You are not forgotten anymore,” Trump said. “We are going to work together, and we are going to make America great again.”

A protest followed immediately after the event, which caused a blockage on the surrounding streets. Members of the protest were holding signs that read “Stop the Trump-Pence Regime before it starts.” Police were posted nearby to step in if needed.

“I actually chose to protest because I am worried about our future and how dealing with other countries (will) go,” said Diamond Robinson, a member of the protest. “I just feel like this is not what America needs right now.”

Another group of people assembled on Pennsylvania Avenue to honor the Obama Administration by holding signs and shouting “thank you.”