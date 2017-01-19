Adoption shouldn’t be hard for same-sex couples

Adoption is a great way for many people to start a family, help a child in need and build a life of happiness. However, many people in society believe this idea does not extend to same-sex couples.

Same-sex parents are somehow seen as unable to raise children without emotional and mental damage, simply due to the orientation of their sex. This mentality is extremely ignorant and dangerous, especially when considering the number of children in foster care and in need of adoption.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, an estimated 428,000 children are in foster care and 112,000 are waiting to be adopted. With numbers in the thousands, the very idea of restricting willing parents from adopting a child is damaging.

The argument against letting same-sex couples adopt stems from the concern that the well-being of children is somehow negatively influenced by homosexual behaviors. Some believe homosexuality is negative in nature and will cause issues. However, the scientific data says otherwise.

In a study published by the Journal of the Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, “children with female same-sex parents and different-sex parents demonstrated no differences in outcomes, despite female same-sex parents reporting more parenting stress.”

This is not the only study that sides with same-sex adoption. Research co-authored by University of Oregon sociology professor Ryan Light looks at several thousand articles and studies published about the effects of being raised by same-sex couples.

“Consensus is overwhelming in terms of there being no difference in children who are raised by same-sex or different-sex parents,” said professor Light for a column in the Huffington Post.

There is overwhelming scientific data citing that there is no difference, and an overwhelming need for children who need to be adopted. Why do some people want to prevent happy couples from starting families?

The answer is simply the same reason why it took so long for gay marriage to be recognized. Allowing same-sex couples to get married and adopt is integrating once outcasts into society. It is normalizing homosexuality, showing people that being gay is not a bad thing and proving that same-sex couples can do what different-sex parents are able to do—raise children, and raise them equally as well.

We should not only continue to allow same-sex couples to adopt, but encourage them to. The amount of children needing loving homes would go down, and it would have a positive effect on society. It would show people that homosexuality is not taboo or immoral—but that it is something beautiful and celebrated.