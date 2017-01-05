Trump is right about congressional term limits

Donald Trump’s plan for his first 100 days in office includes plenty of terrible proposals, however one idea stands out from the rest—the need for congressional term limits.

The first point on Trump’s list of goals is to propose a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress. The proposal includes six-year term limits for representatives and twelve-year limits for senators.

Although this idea seems reasonable, Sen. Mitch McConnell said Congress will not hear the proposition at all. This leaves Trump with one rare option to get the amendment approved: a constitutional convention.

Seeing as how there has not been a constitutional convention since the 1700s, it is improbable Trump will be successful in achieving this particular goal—however, it is necessary he make an attempt.

According to a Americans support term limits. This fact is a testament to anti-career politician sentiment that propelled Trump all the way to the White House and simultaneously underlines the general feeling of insufficient political representation in America.

One of the most popular arguments against congressional term limits is they repress political experience. While Congressmen who have served longer obviously have more time in legislature, the absence of term limits means some politicians focus primarily on campaigning for re-election rather than actually taking actions that benefit their constituents.

According to The Herald Bulletin, Senate incumbents won 90 percent of their re-election bids this year. Incumbents have never won less than 79 percent of their bids in any of the past 15 elections.

The percentages of House of Representatives incumbents are even larger—they won 97 percent of their races this November and have won 90 percent or more of their re-election bids in every election since 1994, except for in 2010.

This is not necessarily because most of their constituents are satisfied with their service. Name recognition, voter apathy, party loyalty and gerrymandering go a long way in helping politicians stay in Congress.

Term limits would not only cut down on campaigning, but amplify democracy.

Implementation of term limits would provide avenues for young people to be formally represented in Congress. Politicians who have been in Washington for nearly thirty years can only relate to ordinary citizens so much. Having new faces in the House and Senate would allow for different voices to be heard across the board.

An excellent point presented by opponents of term limits regards the real problem in Washington: lobbyists. Lobbyists have few, if any, restrictions and are not subject to term limits or elections. Because of the threat rogue lobbyists pose, some people believe experienced politicians who know how to navigate these special interest representatives are better fit to serve in Congress.

That could make sense if our current politicians were not completely bought out already. To truly make an impact, lobbyists would have to throw substantially more money into creating relationships with ever-changing politicians. Doing so would perhaps discourage them from influencing politics at the level that they do today.

It is not often I agree with Donald Trump, but I could not agree more on the need to crack down on career politicians who no longer represent the interests of ordinary citizens.

Congressional term limits are absolutely necessary for a greater democracy.

– May Olvera is a journalism junior