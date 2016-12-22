Professor publishes children’s book

A Texas State school psychology professor and his daughter have recently published their first children’s book aiming to teach students about growing their own happiness.

Jon Lasser, school psychology professor, and his daughter Sage Foster-Lasser will release “Grow Happy” in stores Feb. 13. The American Psychological Association’s Magination Press published the book.

The narrative follows Kiko, a young girl who takes care of her garden. As Kiko finds resources to nurture her garden, she also discovers the tools needed to nurture her own happiness through social support, choices and problem solving skills.

“Grow Happy” uses positive psychology and choice theory to show children they can obtain all the tools to cultivate their own happiness. In addition, the book promotes Social Emotional Learning, a process in which children can apply knowledge in order to manage emotions, set goals and establish positive relationships.

Lasser and his daughter started writing the children’s book around three years ago.

“I had the idea because I’m really interested in positive psychology—what makes us happy,” Lasser said. “I thought it would be great to have a book for young children and give them tools on how to create happiness for themselves.”

As a gardener himself, Lasser thought it was a good metaphor because a garden requires attention and care like happiness does.

“Gardens are full of setbacks like droughts and pests, and we have to cope with them,” Lasser said. “Gardening is something you do in collaboration with others, and you get happiness from friends and family.”

Foster-Lasser is a psychology sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin, but attended Texas State University her freshman year. She and her father shared many responsibilities when writing “Grow Happy.”

“It’s really cool to have worked with my dad on something like this,” Foster-Lasser said. “We have had a lot of really nice experiences when writing it.”

Foster-Lasser said she has always been interested in creative writing and psychology, so combining the two through “Grow Happy” was the perfect opportunity.

“It was exciting to see the book come together,” Foster-Lasser said. “We’ve worked on it for so long, and it was really cool to be able to share that with people.”

Foster-Lasser said she hopes it helps young children with mental health, and she is interested in writing more in the future.

Lasser said a major goal of the book is to help prevent childhood depression.

“I hope it will be read to many children and those children will realize that there are specific things they can do to generate happiness in their lives,” Lasser said. “I hope to make the kids happier.”

The book also includes a “Note to Parents and Caregivers” at the end, where they are given tips on the most effective way to read “Grow Happy” to their children.

“For example, when it says the main character makes good choices, we ask the parents to pause and ask their child about a good choice they have made,” Lasser said. “The parents play an active role in reading the book to the child in a way that personalizes it.”

With the recent trend in straying away from mental health education, Lasser said it is important for children to have positive psychology books.

“We’re giving kids tools that can help them throughout their lives to be well-rounded,” Lasser said. “If you can read, write and do math calculations, that’s good, but it’s not enough to have satisfactory relationships and be happy.”

29Haley Adam, interdisciplinary studies freshman, wants to become a first or second grade teacher in the future. Adam said she would definitely read “Grow Happy” to her future classes.

“Kids start getting bullied at that age and their self image starts getting taken down then,” Adam said. “This book shows you that you don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful, just like a garden.”

“I’d have the students come up with ideas and be interactive with the book so they’re actually applying it to their own lives,” Adam said. “The book is a self-booster because not everything in life is going to go as planned, but there are things you can do to make you a good person.”

“Grow Happy” will be available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and BookPeople in Austin. In addition, the hardcover is available for pre-order on Amazon and Magination Press for $15.95.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to publish a children’s book,” Lasser said. “I really enjoyed reading picture books to my kids when they were little. I love children’s literature, and to be able to contribute to that field is really exciting to me.”

Lasser said Texas State students should be interested in “Grow Happy” because a majority of them grew up on children’s literature.

“Many Texas State students will grow up to be parents, and now is the time to start thinking about the type of parent you want to be and what type of kids they want to raise,” Lasser said.

The University Bookstore at Texas State will have copies of “Grow Happy,” and Lasser said he will probably host a book signing event on campus when the publishing date comes around in February.