Track season preview

The Texas State Track and Field team starts its season in January at LSU to compete in the first indoor invitational of the 2017 season.

Last season, the men and women’s teams had success in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships.

The men took home the title of the 2016 Men’s Indoor Track and Field Champions, and the women came in second two points behind Appalachian State.

Together the team brought home 18 medals: seven gold, five silver and six bronze medals.

Both teams brought home gold in the 4×400 meter relay.

Tramesha Hardy, sophomore, Sydni Willis and Esther Oyetunde, juniors and Amber Gilmore, former Bobcat, set a new Sun Belt Conference record for the women’s 4×400 meter relay and finished with a time of 3:43.51 seconds.

The men’s team comprised of De’Marcus Porter, junior, Dexter Lee, senior, and Anthony Johnson and De’Quad Binder, former Bobcats. They came in with a time of 3:12.04 seconds to win the gold medal.

The men’s team were the Sun Belt Conference Champions finishing off with 127.5 points. It was the first championship title the men’s team had seen since 2004.

In the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, the teams both placed third overall.

The men’s team did suffer some injuries before and during the competition that hurt them in getting points they needed.

Overall, the Bobcats tallied up 16 medals, sending some to the NCAA Preliminary West Rounds.

In the preliminary rounds Chelsie Decoud, junior jumper, Mylana Hearn, senior jumper and the 4×400 meter relay men’s team all advanced to the NCAA Championship meet.

The 4×400 meter relay men’s team finished their race with a school record time of 3:05.65 seconds setting a season best.

Decoud cleared a 1.80-meter jump in the meet which would tie her career best.

Hearn earned her spot after having a 12.85-meter jump on her second attempt.

Those Bobcats competed in the NCAA Championships, but did not make it to the podium.

This year, the Bobcats have lots of new talent. Sydni Willis, junior hurdler, said she cannot wait for the season to start.

“I am looking forward to seeing our team compete,” Willis said. “This year we’ve recruited a lot of talent and the level of competition in practice has definitely increased.”

This season, the women’s team gained eight freshmen and one redshirt freshman to add to the 2017 roster.

The variety of talent the freshmen have can be beneficial to the women’s team this season. They have gained distance runners, throwers and jumpers.

Willis said the new talent pushes the team and herself to get better.

“I actually have a group to practice with because I have honestly been pushing myself these last couple of years,” Willis said. “It’s refreshing to have to show up and test myself in practice; every day brings a new challenge.”

The women’s team missed out on first place in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships last season by two points. With the new talent the team has, anything is possible this season.

The men’s team are the reigning champions heading into the 2017 season, and are hoping to come home with another title.

There are only four indoor meets the Bobcats will compete in before the Indoor Championships. The meet is held on Feb. 20-21, with the Bobcats looking to make headway again in the upcoming season.