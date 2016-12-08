Fliers asking to report undocumented immigrants taken down

Early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, fliers were posted anonymously across campus calling for readers to report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities. The fliers have since been taken down.

President Denise M. Trauth responded to the fliers later in the day via email, at approximately noon.

“The university, following current law, does not and will not report undocumented immigrants to authorities,” Trauth said.

Daniel Lochman, English Department Chair, said the fliers were noticed around 8 a.m. by staff, student workers and faculty on the department’s bulletin boards. Lochman brought the fliers to the dean’s attention and noted the fliers had no official stamp or authorization on them.

“We directed our staff to pull them down from our bulletin boards because they need to be approved and authorized in order to be posted,” Lochman said. “As I understand it, in academic buildings, the academic departments are responsible for whatever is posted; however, posted material should have the approval of the Office of Student Affairs.”

This comes almost a month after fliers posted by a group calling themselves Texas State Vigilantes called for the “arrest and torture” of “deviant university leaders spouting off diversity garbage.”