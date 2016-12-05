2017 is our year

2016 may have royally sucked, but 2017 has the possibility to be so much better.

Numerous events have transpired that have left us lost for words and battling feelings of disillusionment and uncertainty. There is an ongoing war in Syria, the alt-right movement is on the rise in America, a reality television star will be the next president of the “free world” and Brexit—freaking Brexit.

It is easy to believe that the world will soon collapse into apocalyptic ruin, if the events that transpired in 2016 are any evidence of our future. However, before we began searching the skies for signs of the four horsemen, we must remember our saving grace—ourselves.

The human race is not a stranger to disaster. In 1929, Wall Street crashed and led to the worst economic disaster in American History. 1932 led to the rise of fascism in Europe, and 1968 was a year of mass protests across the world—from civil rights marches in the United States, to student protests in Poland in opposition to police involvement on campus.

2016 may be the worst year our generation has faced and our feelings of uncertainty this year are not novel. Our parents and grandparents also had little confidence about the future when they were young and they somehow managed to survive.

If you believe that 2016 was one of the worst years our generation has faced, ensure that our following years, starting with 2017, will be better.

If you are afraid for your safety and the safety of others, then guarantee that you have access to protection for yourself and others.

If you were unhappy with the results of the 2016 presidential election and are not pleased with the direction our government is headed, then get involved with politics and remain involved.

Our system of government relies on an educated electorate, so it is imperative that you educate yourself on the issues you find most disruptive and damaging to your life and the lives of those you care about. Once educated, become active in the various groups available to incite change.

Take your hopelessness and lack of motivation and fight for the things that you care about. The nation has its eyes on not only our generation, but specifically, our school.

Texas State University is home to an array of beautiful people who wish to make the world a better place not only worldwide, but also close to home. We have faced our fair share of heartache and struggle this year: the rise of assaults on campus, the hateful flyers posted in bathrooms and the death of a student on campus.

Sure, 2016 made the worst out of most of us, yet, 2017 gives us the opportunity to redeem ourselves and prove how capable we are of change. 2017 should be a year of not only personal growth and development, but a time of unity and progression as a country. Be the change you wish to see.