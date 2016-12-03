Local organizations give back this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, students, residents and local organizations plan to give back to the community as a way to spread Christmas cheer.

Hays County Brown Santa

The Hays County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association coordinates the Brown Santa program each year. Those interested can deliver food and toys, start a food drive, wrap presents, donate, adopt a family and more.

Some of the scheduled events include fundraising and donation booths at Sights & Sounds of Christmas from 5-11 p.m. Dec. 3-4, gift-wrapping from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 13 and sorting and delivering food and toys Dec. 20 respectively.

For more information on how to get involved, those interested can call program coordinator Dennis Gutierrez at 512-393-7877 or email him at dg1203@co.hays.tx.us.

Operation Blue Santa

The city of San Marcos partners with the police department every December for the Blue Santa program. The non-profit program has been up and running for 44 years, and aims to bring every less-fortunate child in San Marcos a present for Christmas.

Last year, the Blue Santa program provided presents for approximately 1,400 children. To get involved, those interested can donate money or unwrapped gifts—excluding stuffed animals—to the police station through Dec. 14.

In addition, volunteers can assist with gift-wrapping from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, 8 and 12. Those interested can call Scott Johnson at 512-754-2271 or Laray Taylor at 512-754-2270.

Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center Adopt-A-Family

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center offers an Adopt-A-Family program allowing donors to directly assist needy families.

Donations are accepted in cash or gift cards from Wal-Mart and Target. Donors will receive a photo of the gifts and a thank you from the caregiver. In 2015, the center provided Christmas gifts for 111 children.

For more information on how to donate, those interested can contact Brooke Bernhagen at 512-396-3404 or email her at Bbernhagen@hcwc.org.

Southside Community Shelter Adopt-A-Family

The Southside Community Shelter started taking applications for its Adopt-A-Family program Oct. 15. However, the program is always looking for donations.

The shelter’s efforts have helped low-income families receive Christmas presents throughout the years. Those interested in donating or volunteering can contact the Southside Community Shelter at 512-396-7003.

Sights & Sounds of Christmas volunteering

Students or residents can become elves for a weekend at Sights & Sounds of Christmas in San Marcos. Those interested in volunteering at the festival can help out in various areas—they need only visit the website to access the volunteer site and registration page.

Volunteers can assist at drink stations, the kids’ zone, the scavenger hunt, the cotton candy booth or the festival’s entry gates. In addition, they can help out as stage assistants or be a part of the costume crew.

For more information, those interested can contact volunteer coordinator Catherine Marler at catherine@sights-n-sounds.org.

Hays County Food Bank program

Although the Hays County Food Bank’s major program of the year is during Thanksgiving, the local organization plans to have Christmas events to give back to the community.

Jason Kamimoto, volunteer services coordinator, said the Hays County Food Bank is still in the process of working on an official partnership with the Central Texas Medical Center for a Christmas program.

“We’re interested in giving out some holiday bags for the community,” Kamimoto said. “At the moment, that is all we have planned. We might have more coming up.”

Kamimoto said 2016 will mark the first year the bank will coordinate this specific program.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit the Hays County Food Bank website or contact volunteer services manager Holly Hood at 512-392-8300, Ext. 222.

Keep up with Volunteer Opportunities

For those interested in volunteering, Serve San Marcos is an organization dedicated to linking residents to volunteer opportunities.

Users are able to search for opportunities, quickly register and check service hours online. The organization’s website has a volunteer calendar with dates, locations and times of local opportunities.

The organization’s page may have some Christmas-related opportunities popping up soon, so those interested can check the calendar frequently to discover how to give back this holiday season.