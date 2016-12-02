Headlines Dec. 2

UT students receive ride from Matthew McConaughey

Austin local Matthew McConaughey gave a group of University of Texas students a ride home on a golf cart.

The students requested a ride through the university’s “SURE Walk” program, and then McConaughey responded by pulling up in a golf cart. The program is designed to keep students safe when walking home at night.

Unemployment rates in Austin area drop

The unemployment rate in the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area has decreased due to the estimated 13,700 added jobs in October.

The unemployment rate in the Austin area was 3.5 in September, but it went down to 3.2 in October, according to Community Impact. The unemployment rate in Texas also decreased by .1 percent, taking it from 4.8 to 4.7.

Officials discover cause of fire near Kyle

Officials announced Tuesday that the 150-acre grass fire east of Kyle was caused by improper burning of household garbage in a resident’s backyard.

San Marcos Mercury said the fire is under investigation, and no charges have been filed yet. County Judge Bert Cobb called for a burn ban due to high winds and dry vegetation.

Austin residents prep to break spooning world record

Some Austin residents will attempt to have the most people spooning each other at the same time in order to break the Guinness World Record.

The current record was set by 1,108 people in Australia in 2013. Austin’s record-breaking attempt will be held Feb. 4 in front of the Texas Capitol Building. According to KVUE, there is a Facebook event page with almost 5,000 people interested in the event.

Hays County drivers receive less than 100 tickets for distracted driving

Since the adoption of the Hands Free Ordinance in Hays County, less than 100 motorists have received distracted driving tickets.

The Buda Police Department hasn’t issued a single ticket, the San Marcos Police Department has issued 68 citations and the Kyle Police Department has issued eight citations and 24 warnings.