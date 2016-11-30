The Pulse Nov. 30

Texas is the 9th fattest state

Texas is ranked the ninth fattest state in America, according to WalletHub’s 2016 Fattest States in America report.

Some of the factors that went into the analysis show why Texas is ranked so high. The Lone Star State ranked seventh in percent of residents who are physically inactive and ninth in percent of children who are overweight.

First case of locally transmitted Zika in Texas

Officials announced the first case of Zika transmitted by a mosquito in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Lab tests found that a Cameron County woman who was not pregnant and did not travel anywhere got infected with the virus, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

AT&T’s streaming services launches Wednesday

AT&T will launch its DirecTV Now streaming service Wednesday for iPhone, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and PC users.

The $35-per month product will include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, YouTube and more, according to The Verge. Even better, the service will offer over 100 channels of streaming TV.

Charity is low in Texas

WalletHub ranked Texas 48th in its study of philanthropic states and amount of time residents spend volunteering.

Texas only beat out California and Arizona. The study is based on 13 different factors, such as volunteer rate and percentage of income donated, according to Dallas News. Utah won first place in the study.