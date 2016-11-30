Business Nov. 30

Urban Bricks Pizza is coming to San Marcos

Urban Bricks pizza, known for its neapolitan-style pizza, is expected to open its doors to the San Marcos community this December.

According to Community Impact, the restaurant will be opened by Texas State alumnus Dylan Neiman, and will be located on 420 University Drive. A bar will also be included in the restaurant. To celebrate the grand opening, Neiman is hosting a celebration in mid-January.

Residents invited to discuss economic development

The Greater San Marcos Partnership is inviting residents to “Cruz in for Coffee” from 8-9 a.m. Friday at Stellar Café.

Residents will get the opportunity to join in on the discussion of economic development, along with Jason Mock, president of San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

Anna Kendrick celebrates with Austin on her new book

Anna Kendrick will attend the celebration release of her book “Scrappy Little Nobody” from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

The event will be hosted by the Alamo Drafthouse Austin and BookPeople. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the highlights of Kendrick’s book, ask questions and tune in on a screening of Pitch Perfect.

The Marc hosting national semifinal battle for campus DJs

The Marc is hosting a campus DJ battle at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Participants can RSVP for free entry. A special guest is to be announced, and giveaways will be handed out to attendees.