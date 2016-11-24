Fall softball recap

The Texas State women’s softball team concluded its 2016 fall season and is looking to start spring play in February.

During the fall season, the Bobcats won six out of eight games, including wins from UT-Austin and UT-San Antonio.

There were two tournaments played in the season, in which Texas State took a loss in each.

This season, the team had a chance to compete against the USSSA Pride of the National Pro Fastpitch Softball League. The Bobcats fell 5-0, but had a chance to show what they were made of.

Randi Rupp, sophomore pitcher, finished with six strikeouts and gave out eight hits.

Rupp went through six innings before giving up a run, and in the seventh inning there was a three-run home run for the final score to add up to 5-0.

There were four games where the Bobcats swept its opponents, winning against Houston 4-0, Howard college 11-0, Temple College 9-0 and UT-Austin 1-0.

Rupp said spring ball cannot come fast enough, and is excited to start another season with her team.

“I really see something special with our team this year,” Rupp said. “I look forward to going all the way with these girls and to bring home a championship together.”

The start of the spring season starts on Feb. 10 in the Century Link Classic at Texas State.

In this tournament the Bobcats face teams Abilene Christian, Iowa, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Big 12 Conference opponent, Texas Tech.

There are four tournaments to be played in the spring, and the Bobcats will be up against UT again on Mar. 1.

Last season the Bobcats made history with winning 40 games in the season, and being a part of the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional at the end of the season.

Rupp said she and her team will take it all the way this upcoming season, and be the best that they can be once February approaches.

“I expect us to pick up right where we left off in the fall,” Rupp said. “For us to come out with an aggressive mentality and a strong work ethic. We as a team cannot only rely on each other, but play together to win. Leave everything we have on the field because that’s what it truly takes to become the best.”

Being the best that you can be comes with great reward. Rupp was invited to the 2017 USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Camp this season.

The prestigious award is only one of 43 to receive an invitation to take part in the annual camp that will be held Jan. 1-5.

Rupp finished third in the NCAA last season with 316 strikeouts. Her 609 career strikeouts and 22 career shutouts ranked fourth on the Texas State all-time list.

Rupp means business, and is working on her personal goals to get better each day.

“Some of my personal goals that I really look forward to progressing is to command all my pitches to both sides of the plate and throw every pitch with a purpose,” Rupp said. “The number one key to success is to not try too hard, but trust myself and the defense behind me.”

In the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional last season, Rupp led her team with a 1.66 ERA which put her at about 24th in the NCAA. She also had a record breaking season winning 30 games ranking her fourth-best in the nation.

In the Sun Belt Conference, the Bobcats had a record of 15-9 and made it all the way to the championship game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The team was downed in the final by the No. 1 team in the conference UL Lafayette. The final score was 0-12, and Texas State earned runner-ups in the tournament.

Rupp said the team is more like family, and they need to have a great relationship together to be the best they can be.

“Another key factor to winning is to have a really strong relationship with the team and the coaches, and work together as one,” Rupp said. “We need to remember that we are a team that always relies on one another, through thick and thin, and to play for each other, not our own success.”

The Bobcats are on a roll this season already. With doing well in the fall 2016 season, anything is possible next season.

“We are a family and a family that plays together, sticks together,” Rupp sai