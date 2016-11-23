Quad Fashion Finds: boots edition

5 Margaret Delamater

Margaret Delamater, art history senior, said Kanye West’s fashion show has influenced boot trends.

“What I am seeing right now in fashion is low cut boots and super high ones, but really nothing in the middle,” Delamater said.

Delamater said she got her booties from Target and believes they are a better buy than riding boots.

“I think Chelsea Boots—the ones I am wearing right now—seem to be popular,” Delamater said. “I feel like these shoes are easier to wear because it is harder to pull off a riding boot.”

Delamater said she is excited to layer clothes this season.

“Personally I was running out of fashion ideas because I had worn my summer clothes for so long, so it’s nice to change it up,” Delamater said.