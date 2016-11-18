The Scene Nov. 18

Movie premiere in select theaters

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” will premiere from 10 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Nov. 18 in select theaters. The film is set in the early 2000s during the Iraq War. Based on former Texas State faculty member Ben Fountain’s award-winning novel, the film includes actors Kristen Stewart, Steve Martin, Chris Tucker and Vin Diesel.

Film screening at George’s

A film screening for the movie “Snowden” will take place from 9-11 p.m. Nov. 18 at George’s Lounge. The biographical thriller film tells the story of Edward Snowden, who released National Security Agency classified information through flashback. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Edward Snowden.

Blue October is at The Marc for two nights

Blue October is back in San Marcos for two nights of The Home Tour. The band will perform from 7-11:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and from 7-11:55 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Marc. Tickets for night one and night two can be purchased online. Advanced tickets are recommended.

Park Party in San Marcos

Party in Your Park will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Paula Pena Park, located off of Crystal River Parkway. Presented by the city of San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation department, the event will include mega Jenga, a giant Connect Four game, the Gaga Ball and snacks. For more information, call 512-393-8400.

Blacklight party at KIVA Lounge

BlackOut Party San Marcos will be held from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Nov. 18 at KIVA Lounge and Bar. Residents can party with others from San Marcos to a variety of music provided by KIVA’s DJs. White or rave attire is recommended. This event is restricted to those 18 and up, and there will be full bar service for those 21 and up.