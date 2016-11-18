Headlines Nov. 18

TxDOT launches “End The Streak” campaign

In order to raise awareness about highway fatalities, the Texas Department of Transportation has launched its “End The Streak” campaign.

There hasn’t been a death-free day on Texas highways in the last 16 years, according to Community Impact. TxDOT is asking people to change their social media profile pictures to a black image and use the official hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Texas Legislators working on bills to decriminalize marijuana

Lone Star State legislators filed several bills Monday that could possibly lead to the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana..

Parts of the bills include a specialty court for first-time marijuana possession offenders, re-classified convictions for possession of small quantities of marijuana and a reduction on criminal penalties for possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

$7.4 million disaster recover grant given to help after 2015 floods

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Hays County $7.4 million for recovery aid after the Memorial Day and All Saint’s Day floods in 2015.

Around $5 million of the funds will be for non-housing and infrastructure, while $2.37 million will be going towards housing projects, according to Community Impact.