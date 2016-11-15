The Scene Nov. 15

Veterans book project exhibit

The School of Art and Design will host a Veterans Book Project exhibit—a collection of 50 books written by Monica Haller.

This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Joann Cole Mitte building.

This exhibit is free to all students and will incorporate many veteran authors from recent U.S. wars.

Seminar on understanding racial trauma

The Counseling Center will host an event called Understand Racial Trauma & Self-Care.

This event will teach those who attend how to understand racial trauma, reflect and take steps towards healing.

This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 15 at the LBJ Student Center 3-3.1.

Woman in War dramatization

The departments of Political Science, Discourse in Democracy and Theatre and Dance have teamed up to present Women in War.

Women in War is a dramatization of female American veteran’s written works.

This free event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Music Building Recital Hall Room 236.

Cheatham Street Warehouse presents: Will Hoge

Will Hoge, Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter, will perform in San Marcos this week.

Will Hoge’s show will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets will be sold for $12 online. For more information on ticketing, visit the website.

Legally Blonde the Musical: Opening Night

The 2001 motion picture Legally Blonde is about to hit the stage this week.

Legally Blonde the Musical will start at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-20 at the Performing Arts Center at Texas State.

There will be another showing at 2 p.m. Nov. 20. For ticketing information, visit the website.