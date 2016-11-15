Best Coffee: Mochas & Javas

Mochas & Javas is the best shop in San Marcos for college students’ coffee essentials, according to a University Star survey.

With four locations, the shop has served San Marcos consumers for the past 13 years. Iced toddies, caramel lattes and peanut butter brownies are among the favorites on the menu.

“We want to expand our food menu,” said owner Kevin Carswell. “We’ll add fresh-made soups and expand our breakfast menu.”

Carswell said Mochas & Javas won Best Coffee in San Marcos because of customer service and product quality. He is honored his customers voted for the establishment.

“We cater to the masses and try to treat everyone equally,” Carswell said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from or what you look like—we want you to feel welcome here.”

Mochas & Javas offers catering services, gift cards and rewards for customers. For more information, call 512-396-5283.

Julissa Maldonado, psychology junior, said she visits Mochas & Javas at least once or twice a week for the affordable coffee. She orders the Mocha Bianca, which is a hot drink infused with white chocolate.

“It’s cozy and always quiet, so if I can study if I need to,” Maldonado said. “I think the prices, options and location makes it the best in San Marcos.”

Customers can visit any of the four locations: N. LBJ Drive, The Medical Center, Wonder World Drive or E. Hopkins Street.

Carswell said he plans to add additional Mochas & Javas locations in the future.

For store hours, menus and more information, those interested can visit mochasandjavas.com.