Student woke to find stranger in home

On Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a San Marcos woman and resident of Ella Lofts woke up to find a man at the foot of her bed staring at her.

Jordan Taco woke from sleep after her dog conveyed startling growls. Immediately she asked the man who he was, in which he replied “Kyle.”

After realizing Taco was awake, the suspect walked into the bathroom and turned on the lights, seeming unfazed during the situation.

Taco ordered him to leave, and he did so accordingly.

The suspect was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 250-300 pounds. Taco notified the police, and is expecting to receive the video footage soon.

Taco encouraged Texas State students on her Facebook page to take action in regarding their safety.

“Stay safe out there, inform others, protect others and always take extra measures to ensure your safety,” she wrote.