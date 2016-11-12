Taco recipes for every occasion

San Marcos is home to a wide array of taco trucks, restaurants and even gas stations. However, making tacos in the comfort of a dorm or apartment kitchen can be made easy with these simple and quick recipes.

Beef and Pineapple Tacos

Some people use pineapple as a pizza topping, but adding it to a taco can transform a traditional Mexican meal into a tropical tortilla. This Real Simple recipe serves four people, and should take around 30 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

1 pound skirt steak

Kosher salt

Kosher black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups sliced pineapple

1/2 red chili

8 corn tortillas

Cilantro and limes

Directions:

Season skirt steak with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Heat olive oil in skillet and cook steak as desired, then slice. Add pineapple and red chili to cook for 6-8 minutes. Top warmed tortillas with sliced steak and pineapple, and serve with cilantro and limes.

Scrambled Egg Tacos

Heading to an 8 a.m. on an empty stomach is not the best idea. Instead, use this 10-minute recipe from Real Simple for the most important meal of the day.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

Kosher salt

Kosher black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

4 corn tortillas

1/2 avocado

1/4 cup salsa

1 ounce shredded cheese

2 tablespoon cilantro

Directions:

Scramble eggs in bowl with 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper. Heat butter in skillet, add eggs and cook for 2-3 minutes. Place eggs on tortillas, top with avocado, salsa, cheese and cilantro.

Vegetarian Goat Cheese Tacos

For those who don’t eat meat, Real Simple came up with a 20-minute recipe to use at a long night study group.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 package tofu

1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Kosher salt

Kosher black pepper

2 cups corn

1 5 ounce package baby spinach

8 flour tortillas

3/4 cup goat cheese

3/4 cup salsa

Directions:

Heat oil in skillet. Add tofu, chili powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add corn and cook for 2 minutes. Add spinach and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place tofu, goat cheese and salsa inside tortillas.

Chicken Tacos

Hosting a weekend dinner for four can be stressful when deciding what to cook. Luckily, this 15-minute Delish recipe for chicken tacos can come in handy when the guests get hungry.

Ingredients:

3 cups cabbage-slaw mix

1 cup shredded carrots

1 package cilantro leaves

1 1/4 cup salsa

1 can black beans

2/3 cup corn

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken meat

8 whole-grain tortillas

Directions:

Toss cabbage-slaw, carrots, cilantro and 3/4 cup salsa in bowl

Cook beans, corn, cumin, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in saucepan for 3-5 minutes. Stir in chicken. Warm tortillas in microwave and serve chicken mixture in tortillas. Top with cabbage-slaw with salsa on the side.

Tilapia Tacos

Craving seafood and Mexican at the same time? That can be solved with a 15-minute recipe from Recipe Girl for fish tacos.

Ingredients:

1 lb. tilapia fillets cut into 2-inch pieces

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup, 2 tablespoon salsa

12 tortillas

1 1/2 cup shredded cabbage

Directions: