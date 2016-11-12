Taco recipes for every occasion

San Marcos is home to a wide array of taco trucks, restaurants and even gas stations. However, making tacos in the comfort of a dorm or apartment kitchen can be made easy with these simple and quick recipes.
Beef and Pineapple Tacos
Some people use pineapple as a pizza topping, but adding it to a taco can transform a traditional Mexican meal into a tropical tortilla. This Real Simple recipe serves four people, and should take around 30 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
1 pound skirt steak
Kosher salt
Kosher black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups sliced pineapple
1/2 red chili
8 corn tortillas
Cilantro and limes
Directions:
- Season skirt steak with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Heat olive oil in skillet and cook steak as desired, then slice.
- Add pineapple and red chili to cook for 6-8 minutes.
- Top warmed tortillas with sliced steak and pineapple, and serve with cilantro and limes.
Scrambled Egg Tacos
Heading to an 8 a.m. on an empty stomach is not the best idea. Instead, use this 10-minute recipe from Real Simple for the most important meal of the day.
Ingredients:
4 large eggs
Kosher salt
Kosher black pepper
1 tablespoon butter
4 corn tortillas
1/2 avocado
1/4 cup salsa
1 ounce shredded cheese
2 tablespoon cilantro
Directions:
- Scramble eggs in bowl with 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper.
- Heat butter in skillet, add eggs and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Place eggs on tortillas, top with avocado, salsa, cheese and cilantro.
Vegetarian Goat Cheese Tacos
For those who don’t eat meat, Real Simple came up with a 20-minute recipe to use at a long night study group.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 package tofu
1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Kosher salt
Kosher black pepper
2 cups corn
1 5 ounce package baby spinach
8 flour tortillas
3/4 cup goat cheese
3/4 cup salsa
Directions:
- Heat oil in skillet.
- Add tofu, chili powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Add corn and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add spinach and 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Place tofu, goat cheese and salsa inside tortillas.
Chicken Tacos
Hosting a weekend dinner for four can be stressful when deciding what to cook. Luckily, this 15-minute Delish recipe for chicken tacos can come in handy when the guests get hungry.
Ingredients:
3 cups cabbage-slaw mix
1 cup shredded carrots
1 package cilantro leaves
1 1/4 cup salsa
1 can black beans
2/3 cup corn
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken meat
8 whole-grain tortillas
Directions:
Toss cabbage-slaw, carrots, cilantro and 3/4 cup salsa in bowl
- Cook beans, corn, cumin, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper in saucepan for 3-5 minutes. Stir in chicken.
- Warm tortillas in microwave and serve chicken mixture in tortillas. Top with cabbage-slaw with salsa on the side.
Tilapia Tacos
Craving seafood and Mexican at the same time? That can be solved with a 15-minute recipe from Recipe Girl for fish tacos.
Ingredients:
1 lb. tilapia fillets cut into 2-inch pieces
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
3/4 cup sour cream
3/4 cup, 2 tablespoon salsa
12 tortillas
1 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
Directions:
- Broil fish for 5-10 minutes on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, mix sour cream with 2 tablespoon. salsa.
- Place fish in tortillas. Top with shredded cabbage, sour cream and salsa.