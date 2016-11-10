Teachers of the future will meet at Embassy Suites

Aspiring teachers are welcome to the Teacher Job Fair from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center in San Marcos. Guests are advised to bring multiple copies of resumes to share with recruiters from over 100 school districts. Interviews will be by invitation only from 12:30-4 p.m.

Put your writing cap on

Students are invited to be a part of the Writing Center’s brand new group session, Write Time, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Attendees can join other students for sessions that can help with writing assignments. Each session will have goal-setting exercises and an opportunity to plan with peer tutors for further assistance.

Holocaust discussion from a French point of view

Maël Le Noc, Texas State alumnus, will give a public lecture from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Centennial Hall Room G02. Le Noc, who received a master’s degree in geography in May 2016, grew up in France and will discuss the history and geography of the Holocaust.

Study with coffee and snacks at Alkek

For students who need to stop procrastination before it starts, get a late night study session in from 6-11 p.m. Nov. 10 in Alkek Library rooms 101, 105 and 106. The Long Night Against Procrastination event will provide a quiet computer lab, research assistance, snacks, coffee and more.

Seminar on Latin America’s Black Identity

Students are invited to view a film on Blacks in Latin America from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Alkek Teaching Theater. “Black in Latin America: La Abuelita in the Closet” will be followed by a discussion lead by Dr. Sagrario Cruz-Carretero from the University of Veracruz. He has done scholarly work on black identity in Mexico.