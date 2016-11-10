Business Nov. 10

San Marcos event encourages city to shop small while celebrating the holidays

The City of San Marcos will host Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 26 to support small and local businesses downtown.

The all-day affair begins at 10 a.m. and will feature special promotions including The Gift Wraffle, Pictures with Santa, Selfies with an Elfie and the Downtown Lighting Celebration. The event will conclude with the lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps along with music, speakers and more.

Trace developments coming to San Marcos

A $475 million development project, known as Trace, will be built near the San Marcos outlets.

This project will be a mixed-use development providing space for residential, business and commercial over the 420 acres of land. According to CultureMap, construction will begin early 2017, and is expected to be fully completed in four to six years.

City to host Wine and Wassail Walk

The City of San Marcos will host its third annual Wine and Wassail Walk Nov. 11 downtown for an evening of holiday cheer.

The event will feature a tour of 16 retail businesses serving a variety of wines, wassail and hors d’oeuvres. Partakers will also receive a shopping tote and a commemorative wine glass.

Tickets being sold for $25 at www.smtxwinewalk.com.

San Marcos pursues applicants for youth program funding

The City of San Marcos is currently accepting applications to fund programs serving the youth of San Marcos.

Agencies must meet a standard of need and agree upon certain criteria to qualify. The San Marcos Commission on Children and Youth will recommend applicants to receive the maximum of $5,000.

Applications are available online and are due by Feb. 10, 2017.