National, state and local changes

Donald Trump was elected as our 45th President of the United States on Tuesday with a 279 to 228 electoral vote lead over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I pledge to every citizen I will be president for all Americans,” Trump said.

Trump expressed his gratitude and respect toward Clinton’s hard-working ethic to the greater good of the country, and called out to those who did not support him for guidance and help in creating unity as America works together to “rebuild the nation.”

“I can only say, that while the campaign is over, our work on this movement is really just beginning,” Trump said.

Hillary Clinton gave a speech in New York early Wednesday encouraging her supporters not to lose hope.

“I believe in America, and I still do,” Clinton said. “Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind, and the goodwill to lead.”

Along with changes at the national level that Trump has ensured he will pursue, changes are also being made on the state and local level.

The San Marcos City Council will head toward a few run-off elections– any race in which no candidate secured at least 50 percent of the vote, then the top two candidates will be on the ballot.

Three out of four seats, including the mayoral position, will begin canvassing on Nov. 21 for a run-off.

For the mayoral position, Ruben Becerra, downtown business owner, will face John Thomaides, who held the Place 3 seat before running for mayor.

Becerra reiterates his principle of unifying the university and city of San Marcos and said he will represent all of the people.

“We must empower youth to grow as leaders and to make an impact in our community,” Becerra said on twitter.

Thomaides, with 13 years of City Council experience, said his expertise and knowledge qualifies him for the face of San Marcos.

Also during this run-off election, Saul Gonzales and Shane Scott face off for Place 2, while Ed Mihalkanin and Jason Montgomery contend for Place 3.

Voters will have another opportunity to cast their ballots on Dec. 13, and results for the run-off will be announced that same day.

San Marcos City Council Place 1 was secured by incumbent Lisa Prewitt.

“I’m very honored that the community trusts me to have reelected me for another term. I’m looking forward to continuing my work on city council and continue with the initiatives that we are working on,” Prewitt said. “I look forward to Dec. 13 when I find out who the new council members will be and who I will be working with. I think that we have a lot of new energy and excitement on our city council and a lot of really great things coming forward.”

While San Marcos City Council is in the midst of gaining new leadership, other election results in Hays County have been finalized.

After realizing the need for a bond referendum, Hays County Commissioners Court determined two new propositions to be placed on the 2016 November ballot that received passing results.

Hays County’s Proposition 1 calls to raise $106.4 million for emergency and public safety services, that includes expanding jail facilities. Out of 63 percent of voters, 51 percent voted in favor.

Hays County’s Proposition 2 approves $131.4 million to fund transportation projects. Out of 63 percent of voters, 59 percent voted in favor.

For Hays County Sheriff, Republican incumbent Gary Cutler won a second term against Democrat challenger Rodrigo Amaya.

Hays County Precinct 1 was secured by Democrat David Peterson, and Democrat Michael Torres won Precinct 2, with tight results against Republican James Kohler, who served two four-year terms.

Voters all around the state of Texas voted for the State Board of Education, Rail Road Commissioner, judicial officials and for the congressional district.

Republican Ken Mercer was re-elected to the State Board of Education, prevailing against Democratic and Texas State professor nominee Rebecca Bell-Metereau.

Republican Wayne Christian secured the seat as the Rail Road Commissioner. He will be responsible for overseeing Texas’ oil and gas sectors.

For the judicial elections, Democratic incumbent JoAnne Prado has been reelected as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1, while Republican Bruce Boyer won District Judge of the 22nd Judicial District.

As expected, Democrat Lloyd Doggett was reelected for another term as U.S. Representative for the 35th Congressional District of Texas, and Republican Lamar Smith was elected as the 21st Congressional District of Texas.

Whether people across the nation were for or against the changes in initiatives and leadership that were made on their local, state and national level, Barrack Obama reminds the nation that we are all “rooting for success,” in a speech he gave in Washington.