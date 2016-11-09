Elected Officials on Texas State campus

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, and Chairman for the Texas Republican Party Tom Mechler joined Texas State’s College Republicans on campus to encourage students to vote this Election Day.

Students received the opportunity to meet and speak with the elected officials to discuss political matters.

Ezra Hankin, theater freshman, said it was an honor to get to speak with Bush and Mechler, and was happy to see the elected officials encouraging students to bring their voices to this presidential race. He said this has been an interesting election season, and identifies himself as an independent.

Sarah Haley, public relations senior and vice president of College Republicans, expressed her gratitude toward Bush and Mechler’s presence on campus.

“It meant a lot to me that George P. Bush and Tom Mechler took the time out of their busy schedules to come encourage young college students to use their voice and vote,” Haley said. “Not only did both Bush and Mechler show up, but they genuinely and actively engaged with us students, which is something you do not see everyday.”

Along with Bush and Mechler, the College Republicans have also been supported by Vice Chairman of the Texas Republican Party Amy Clark, and candidate for U.S. Congress Susan Narvaiz, said Colton Duncan, political science junior and president of College Republicans.

“We are very blessed to have had such big names come out and support us,” Duncan said. “Especially on this Election Day.”