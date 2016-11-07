Micah Dinwiddie: Just the beginning

Many college athletes have been playing sports since they could first walk. One Texas State women’s volleyball player has only been playing for five years, but her talent is extraordinary.

Micah Dinwiddie, freshman defensive specialist, is from Lewisville, and started playing sports competitively in 7th grade. Dinwiddie played basketball, soccer and ran track in middle school, but did not start playing volleyball until high school.

Dinwiddie instantly fell in love with the sport.

“I knew that volleyball was my sport when I found myself so excited to go to practice every single day,” Dinwiddie said. “What excited me about the game was the adrenaline. I love the feeling of it, and people cheering—that kind of stuff.”

In four years, Dinwiddie became a three-time All-District First-Team Honoree, was named All-District Second Team and led her team to third place at nationals. Now, as she begins her college career at Texas State, Dinwiddie has four more years to improve her game, set records and grow as an athlete and person.

“I chose Texas State because of the environment,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s like a family here. The campus is beautiful and the people are awesome. I had some other schools interested in me, but not like Texas State—they believed in me like no other.”

However, Dinwiddie soon came to find being a college athlete brings a whole new challenge to the game of volleyball.

“Going from high school to college is a big transition,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s a faster game and the coaches are a lot tougher on you, but they still care a lot about you, so that’s great.”

While the season is not quite over, Dinwiddie has shown success on the court in the small amount of time she’s been a part of the team. Dinwiddie said the team is what is most important to her.

“My favorite part about college volleyball is all of the people you meet,” Dinwiddie said. “I’m a very social person, so meeting new people—getting to know your teammates and lifelong friends—has been fun.”

Although Dinwiddie is a new member to the team, she already has a lot of appreciation for the teammates who are by her side.

“My teammates inspire me the most,” Dinwiddie said. “Our senior class right now is just awesome. Going into college you would think that the seniors are just the big bad ones, but they have been nothing but welcoming.”

During the current season, the Bobcats have both won and lost games. According to Dinwiddie, a bad match is taken as a learning experience.

“The best piece of advice I’ve gotten is to just be myself on the court,” Dinwiddie said. “I’m around different people in my position, and when I start to stray away from how I bring my portion of the game, that’s when it will start to go downhill.”

Reflecting on her first season so far, Dinwiddie is able to take pride in specific matches that have already made a lasting impact.

“My greatest achievement so far this season is probably beating Arkansas State,” Dinwiddie said. “They were the Sun Belt Conference Champions last year. They’re really good and tough, and beating them was just awesome.”

With three more seasons in her college career, Dinwiddie looks at her future role on the team.

“I’m most looking forward to winning rings and being the best I can be for my team,” Dinwiddie said. “What I contribute most to the team is my energy and defense stuff—keeping the ball up so the hitters can hit.”

Another way Dinwiddie has realized her growth as a volleyball player is by taking each match into consideration.

“So far I’ve learned not only my strengths but some of my weaknesses,” Dinwiddie said. “My biggest strengths are probably being a team player and (doing) whatever I have to do to make the team successful from my role on the court.”

While Dinwiddie’s first year as a Bobcat has been an adjustment, the remainder of her time at Texas State looks promising.