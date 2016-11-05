Soccer season recap

The Texas State women’s soccer team’s 2016 season came to an end early this year.

The Bobcats tied eighth in the Sun Belt Conference and had an overall record of 6-9-3, and a 3-5-2 mark in the conference.

Texas State played its last game on Sunday against UL-Monroe and went into overtime and tied 1-1.

There were 34 shots taken by the Bobcats, 17 were on goal. For the Warhawks, they had two shots and one on goal.

The first goal came in the first half with the Warhawks on top. They shot a long ball from 40-yards out, and got a goal in. Going into halftime, UL-Monroe was in the lead 1-0.

In the second half, the Warhawks scored an own goal giving the tie to Texas State.

Kira Zapalac, junior midfielder, crossed the ball into the box early to Kassi Hormuth, junior forward. Hormuth got a flick on it, and the goalkeeper was able to push it back in play. However, the keeper pushed the ball toward her defender, and it bounced off for a goal.

In the 72nd minute, the game was now tied 1-1.

Going into overtime, the Bobcats had three corner kick opportunities, but were not successful. The game ended 1-1, marking the Bobcats’ second tie of the Sun Belt Conference season.

Texas State was able to beat Little Rock, Georgia State and Louisiana-Lafayette this season.

In the Sun Belt Conference home opener game against Little Rock, the Bobcats took a 1-0 win in overtime.

Lauren Prater, senior forward, was able to get the win for her team with an assist from Hormuth.

In the second game of the season, the Bobcats were up against Georgia State.

The last time these two teams played against each other, the Panthers gave the Bobcats an upset in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in the 2015 season.

The tables turned this time around with the Bobcats beating the Panthers 3-1 at home.

The Panthers were able to get a goal in first, but the Bobcats struck back going into halftime with a tie of 1-1.

In the second half, Jordan Kondikoff, freshman midfielder, was able to get a goal in, as well as Hormuth.

The game ended 3-1 in the Bobcats’ favor going into the conference 2-0.

The last game of the season the Bobcats were able to get a win was against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road.

The game went into one overtime period, with the game ending 2-1.

The Ragin’ Cajun’s got an early goal in the first half, leading in halftime 1-0.

With only two minutes left in the second half, Rachel Grout, junior midfielder, was able to get a goal off of a corner kick.

With Grout’s goal, the Bobcats were able to finish the game out with a tie of 1-1. The game went into overtime, and worked out in Texas State’s favor.

Brooke Ramsey, junior midfielder, was able to get her first collegiate career goal in overtime.

She placed the ball in the upper right corner of the goal giving the win to the Bobcats with a score of 2-1.

The Bobcats placed eighth in the Sun Belt Conference tying with Troy, who held the tiebreaker and earned the last spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Texas State set a new single-season record going into overtime in a total of seven games.