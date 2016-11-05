Headlines Nov.5-7

Library will host a book signing

The San Marcos Public Library will be hosting Texas Authors Day, an event coordinated to promote and showcase the work of a variety of authors from around the state Nov. 6.

A book signing session will commence at 2 p.m., followed by a panel discussion beginning at 3 p.m.

Sessom goes to two-lanes

Due to relocating power poles, San Marcos residents can expect to see portions of Sessom Drive reduced from four lanes to two lanes starting on Monday, Nov. 7.

The utility work is a part of the Sessom Bike and Pedestrian Improvements project that will begin construction in spring of 2017.

The two lane closures are expected to last until the end of the year.

Blue Santa toy drive

Christmas is approaching, and the San Marcos Police Department is seeking donations for its annual Blue Santa toy drive.

Residents can bring monetary donations or toys, excluding stuffed animals, to the police department to help contribute to Christmas presents for kids who, otherwise, may not receive any.

Environmental programs collect yard waste

The San Marcos Resource Recovery Program and Texas State’s Bobcat Blend Composting Program offers the community to bring yards leaves to their site in order to be composted.

Environmental programs use compost to treat and establish healthy soil. The leaves should be free of trash and non-biodegradable materials. The monthly drop off will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12, and the site is located on 750 River Road.

San Marcos opens finance data to city

In order to keep the community informed and provide an understanding about city finances, San Marcos is launching a new interactive digital platform.

All residents, elected officials and staff will now be able to review San Marcos’ finances and performance information. This tool is aimed to create more transparency in city government, and to give the community a chance to understand financial matters though analysis.