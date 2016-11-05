Business Nov. 5-7

San Marcos sells water to Kyle

The city of San Marcos has agreed to sell 500,000 gallons of treated water per day to Kyle.

Jason Biemer, treatment operations division manager in Kyle, informed KXAN that Kyle’s need for water has decreased due to helpful water-saving efforts, and residents will not see water rate increases.

Partnerships form to raise money for charity

Aquabrew has partnered with Hays County Food Bank for Cheers for Charity and is aimed to help raise food and funds for neighbors in need on Wednesdays in November.

Residents who bring non-perishable food or $2 will get the chance to win a $50 Aquabrew gift card. Upcoming events will be on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

San Marcos animal shelter

San Marcos Animal Shelter is reducing the price for its animals throughout the month of November.

Cats will have an adoption fee of $20, and dogs will be $45 on Fridays and Saturdays. Adoption fees cover the animals spay or neuter, microchip, kennel shots, rabies vaccine and city license. Residents can meet the animals by going to the shelter, located at 750 River Road.

7-Eleven will have free coffee

In order to accommodate for the heat and exhaustion of the presidential elections, 7-Eleven is offering free coffee of any size on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Customers can download the app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play. The offer is limited to one free cup, per customer.

New coffee house in San Marcos

Perk Up, a new coffee house in San Marcos, will officially open Nov. 11.

Enjoy espresso drinks and pour-overs, as well as a fresh food menu. The coffee house will be located on Stagecoach Trail.