Sports Nov. 2

Texas State Alumni receive Hall of Honor recognition

Four outstanding men received the highest athletic honor a Texas State Athlete can be given. The Texas State “T” Association announced its 2016 Distinguished Athletic Alumni Hall of Honor Class. The men being honored are Brian Lusson, Henry Garcia, Jamie Person-Coleman and Johnny Parker. Tickets are now being sold for the 2016 Induction Ceremony Dec. 2, in the J. Garland Warren Reception Room at Bobcat Stadium.

Idaho game being broadcast by Spectrum Sports

Texas State’s next home football game against Idaho will be televised televised by Spectrum Sports. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. This will be the second game to be televised by Spectrum Sports this season. This game will also serve as “Heroes Day” and will be presented by Frost Bank.

Micah Dinwiddie with yet another weekly conference award

Micah Dinwiddie, freshman libero, was honored with Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week. Dinwiddie has received rookie honors three times now, and top-defensive honors twice. The freshman is second in digs per set with 5.47, and leads the conference with 257 total digs in Sun Belt play.

Men’s basketball just days away

Men’s basketball is just days away. The Bobcats will host Southeastern Oklahoma State for an exhibition game at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Following that, the team will travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic. The Bobcats’ first official home game will be on Nov. 21 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Women’s basketball on the horizon

The women’s basketball schedule is starting Nov. 11, kicking off the season on the road in Dallas against SMU. After that, the Bobcats will host three home games in a row against Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Southern.