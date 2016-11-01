The Pulse Nov. 1

Pipeline protestors continue despite arrests

Although over a hundred arrests have been made, protestors are continuing efforts to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Protestors of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation gathered Sunday to set up camp on the private land, which led to the arrests. The tribe opposes the pipeline’s construction because of the belief that it is a threat to water and cultural sites, according to Time magazine.

New MacBook Pro comes with innovative features

The newest version of the MacBook Pro introduces the Touch Bar, a multi-touch feature built into the keyboard that allows users to avoid smudging the screen.

Graphics are up to 130 percent faster, the screen is 67 percent brighter and the laptop itself is up to 17 percent thinner. However, the new features come at a $500 higher price.