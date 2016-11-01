Political debate hosted by student government

Texas State Student Government is hosting a political debate between students representing College Republicans, College Democrats and Young Americans for Liberty in the LBJ Teaching Theater on Monday, Nov. 7.

The debate will be moderated by Student Government President Andrew Homann and Director of Government Affairs Katy Shull, and will bring together political minds all across campus to discuss different ideas and perspectives.

As this presidential election season is nearing its end, the political debate is aimed to educate the community and engage students in discussing matters, as well as encourage them to get out and vote.

“We wanted to host this debate because we believe it is important for the students to have an opportunity to hear all sides of the issues. We want to encourage participation in elections and both local and national issues,” Homann said.

Disagreements have erupted over which candidate will be a better leader to run our county which has cultivated a line of tension and divisiveness throughout the nation.

“Unfortunately, this election has brought out the worst in some folks, and Student Government believes that Texas State can lead the way in carrying out constructive policy debate as opposed to throwing fingers and blame at one another,” said Colton Duncan, political science junior and College Republicans chapter president.

Student Government believes that sharing different perspectives and engaging in effective dialogue will shed light on differences of perspective.

“We hope that this event will offer the students a chance to take a night off from the hateful rhetoric between candidates and parties and listen to the ideas their peers hold,” Duncan said. “This debate will be a positive light amidst a rigid and negative election season.”

Bobcats United is a town hall series that Student Government will be hosting to address important matters that affect the community.

“We will be hosting more Bobcats United events in the future to discuss and deliberate on pressing political and national issues,” Homann said.