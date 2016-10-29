Three fall vegan recipes to try

The fall season is a time for comfort food; however, most recipes are not vegan-friendly.

Don’t feel unable to enjoy one of the best parts of the holidays. Here is a list of delicious recipes that taste just as good as the real thing:

Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 fresh butternut squash

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon nondairy butter

3/4 cup unsweetened & unflavored almond milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

6 tablespoons yeast

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 servings of brown rice macaroni

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chop one cup of fresh squash into pieces, then add olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast the squash for about 40 minutes. In the meantime, place a pot on the stove on low to medium heat. Add the butter and evenly spread it over the pan. In a bowl, individually whisk the milk and cornstarch, then add the mixture into the pot. With stove on low heat, add in the yeast, mustard, garlic powder, lemon, salt and pepper, in that order, and whisk for about 5 minutes. After those ingredients are fully mixed, start making the macaroni by using the directions on the package. Once the squash is done, take the one cup and blend it into the sauce. After squash and sauce is mixed together, add the macaroni into the pot and the recipe is finally complete.

Vegan Broccoli Soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 1/2 cups broccoli, chopped

1/3 cup carrots, finely chopped

1/3 cup celery, finely chopped

1/3 cup onion, finely chopped

1 minced clove garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons flour

11/4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup unsweetened plant milk

1/4 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Directions:

Place a saucepan on stove and turn on to medium heat. Spread olive oil over pan.

Add the broccoli, carrots, celery, onions and garlic to the saucepan. Add salt to the ingredients and cook until the onions are tender. Sprinkle the pan with flour, then stir and cook for one minute. Add the vegetable broth, plant milk, coconut milk, and yeast into the ingredients. Simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Blend the soup to get desired consistency, then the soup is ready to served.

Vegan Pumpkin Sauce Pasta

Ingredients:

8 ounces of linguine

1 medium shallot

3 garlic cloves

2 sprigs fresh sage (10-12 leaves)

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

3/4 cup vegetable broth

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

Directions: