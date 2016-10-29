Three fall vegan recipes to try

The fall season is a time for comfort food; however, most recipes are not vegan-friendly.
Don’t feel unable to enjoy one of the best parts of the holidays. Here is a list of delicious recipes that taste just as good as the real thing:
Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Ingredients:
1 fresh butternut squash
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon nondairy butter
3/4 cup unsweetened & unflavored almond milk
1 tablespoon cornstarch
6 tablespoons yeast
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
4 servings of brown rice macaroni
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Chop one cup of fresh squash into pieces, then add olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast the squash for about 40 minutes.
- In the meantime, place a pot on the stove on low to medium heat. Add the butter and evenly spread it over the pan.
- In a bowl, individually whisk the milk and cornstarch, then add the mixture into the pot.
- With stove on low heat, add in the yeast, mustard, garlic powder, lemon, salt and pepper, in that order, and whisk for about 5 minutes.
- After those ingredients are fully mixed, start making the macaroni by using the directions on the package.
- Once the squash is done, take the one cup and blend it into the sauce.
- After squash and sauce is mixed together, add the macaroni into the pot and the recipe is finally complete.
Vegan Broccoli Soup
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 1/2 cups broccoli, chopped
1/3 cup carrots, finely chopped
1/3 cup celery, finely chopped
1/3 cup onion, finely chopped
1 minced clove garlic
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons flour
11/4 cups vegetable broth
1 cup unsweetened plant milk
1/4 cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
Directions:
Place a saucepan on stove and turn on to medium heat. Spread olive oil over pan.
- Add the broccoli, carrots, celery, onions and garlic to the saucepan.
- Add salt to the ingredients and cook until the onions are tender.
- Sprinkle the pan with flour, then stir and cook for one minute.
- Add the vegetable broth, plant milk, coconut milk, and yeast into the ingredients.
- Simmer for 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
- Blend the soup to get desired consistency, then the soup is ready to served.
Vegan Pumpkin Sauce Pasta
Ingredients:
8 ounces of linguine
1 medium shallot
3 garlic cloves
2 sprigs fresh sage (10-12 leaves)
1 tablespoon olive oil
3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree
3/4 cup vegetable broth
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
Salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a large pot of boiled salted water, add the pasta and cook for 7 to 8 minutes or until firm, then drain.
- In the meantime, mince the shallot, garlic cloves and sage.
- In the pasta pot, add olive oil over medium heat, then add the shallot and garlic.
- Stir the mixture for 3 minutes, then add the pumpkin puree, vegetable broth, almond milk, yeast and half of the sage.
- Cook for 10 minutes on low to medium heat and continue to stir.
- Once the sauce is thickened, add the salt and pepper.
- Finally add the drained pasta into the mix and stir well. Sprinkle the rest of the sage on top when serving.