The Pulse Oct.28

Study shows it could take 83 years to close gender gap

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report surveyed 144 countries and found it could take 83 years to close the gender gap in health, education, economics and politics.

The study found that women are worse off than men by 31.7 percent, which brings the level of economic gender equality back to how it was in 2008, according to Motto.

College prices hit record high

The College Board’s annual report found tuition has increased by $527, which is 2% more from last year, according to TIME.

Researchers found the average fall 2016 cost of attendance at in-state public universities was $24,610—quintuple 1990’s tuition costs. The record-breaking high is due to inflation and financial aid increases.

Recent U.S. graduates have higher starting salaries

The National Association of Colleges and Employers released a report that found 2016 graduates secured higher-paying jobs than 2015 graduates.

The $52,569 average annual starting salary is a 3.8 percent increase from the previous year. Most of the higher salaries are from computer science majors, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Microsoft released new PC Surface Studio

At its Windows 10 event Wednesday, Microsoft announced a new PC called the Surface Studio. The computer aims to be an all-in-one product with a hinge for mobility of the screen.

The touchscreen desktop will be available for $2,999 to $4,199, depending on hardware preference. Preorders began Wednesday, but will only be available for a limited time, according to the Verge.

Apple delays AirPod release

Apple announced sales will not begin yet for the AirPod wireless headphones.

Sales were expected to begin in October, but Apple officials said the product needed more time before shipments went out. According to Tech Crunch, no specific problem with the product has been given for the delay.