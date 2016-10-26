Headlines Oct. 26

Possible bill cost increase for property owners in Kyle

The City of Kyle is putting together a proposal for improved drainage systems in order to prevent further damage.

City Council will discuss the new ordinance on Nov. 1 and 15 before a vote can be reached. The new plan would charge residents $5.

Halloween costume contest fundraiser hosted by AquaBrew

AquaBrew is hosting a Halloween costume contest fundraising event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 28 in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The entry fee is $10, but all funds will be given to the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center. The top three winners will be awarded with AquaBrew gift cards worth up to $150.

Two APD officers suspended due to pepper-spray incident

After a South by Southwest pepper spraying incident, two Austin police downtown supervisors have been suspended and demoted, according to KXAN.

The announcement was made Oct. 24 that police Lt. Allen Hicks and Sgt. Scott Stanfied are suspended because they did not complete a review regarding another officer who pepper sprayed handcuffed prisoner. Both are being demoted, but Hicks is being suspended for 45 days while Stanfield is facing a 30-day suspension.

Armed robbery in southeast Austin caught on FaceTime

Three men broke into an Austin college student’s apartment, assaulted him and robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Yale Gerstein was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard someone at the door. When he opened to check, the men pushed into the apartment and started beating him and threatening him with weapons. According to KXAN, Gerstein’s girlfriend took screenshots of the attack.