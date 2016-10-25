The Scene Oct. 25

Turn your passion into a career

Career Services will have a Community and Global Impact Career Fair from 12-4 p.m. Oct. 25 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from a wide array of organizations. This fair is geared towards those who love to serve others.

Walk and Talk for San Marcos

Downtown San Marcos and City of San Marcos will host an event called Strong Towns Day from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Price Center and Tea Room. Those who attend will participate in conversations about the economic issues of the community. There will also be a walking tour from 2-3:30 p.m. beginning at the Price Center and ending at the Charles Cock House museum.

Anime and Manga Club craze

Fans of anime can join the Teen Anime and Manga Club from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the San Marcos Public Library. Fans can enjoy engaging with each other about their favorite anime and manga characters or shows.

Texas State crowns first black Homecoming king and queen

Texas State’s 2016 Homecoming crowned its first African-American King and Queen, Malik Mingo and Ihscesce Lucas.

Jake Ward in New Braunfels

Jake Ward, a country artist from Corpus Christi, will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels. Jake Ward will perform along with acoustic songwriters, Nathan Bonnes and Judson Cole.