Bobcats lose homecoming game 27-3

Eighteen-thousand fans gathered for Texas State’s homecoming game this saturday with the hopes of defending Bobcat Stadium against the Louisiana-Lafayette. Texas State has struggled to find rhythm on either side of the ball throughout conference play thus far, losing the first two to Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe. This contest was unfortunately no different. Texas State was methodically outplayed for the duration of the game with the best production coming in the first quarter; 121 yards and 3 points, yet soon-after fading away. Texas State totaled out at 221 yards on the day and was held to zero points in the second, third, and fourth quarters in the 27-3 loss.

Texas State has consistently faltered after the first quarter this season. When coach Withers was asked what he attributed this lack-of-production in the interior quarters to, he simply replied, “the other team has played better than us.” Withers also emphasized the rebuilding that is taking place and how they’re not a team who is looking to finish 7-5 this season, “I’m looking to build something that lasts a while.”

Of the dismal 221 offensive yards, quarterback Tyler Jones accounted for 142 in the air (20-28, 1 INT), and 17 on the ground. Leading rusher, Stedman Mayberry, gained 54 yards on 17 carries.

Texas State was defeated mainly via a relentless ground attack from Louisiana-Lafayette that was worth 236 yards on 48 attempts (4.9 per run). Elijah McGuire had 112 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Bobcat defense. Bryan London and Javante O’Roy lead Texas State with 10 total tackles each.

While it’s hard to find positives after a loss like this, Texas State enters its bye week and will continue to work, develop, and find the best players at each position. Withers will leave on a recruiting trip this weekend and will continue to construct the culture of Texas State football.

“We need to recruit good players, because right now, we don’t have enough.”

After the bye-week, Texas State will travel to Boone, North Carolina and face Coach Withers’ alma mater, and current Sun Belt leader, Appalachian State (6-1, 4-0 in conference).