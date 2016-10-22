LGBTQIA film sums up life as a college student

“Almost Adults”, LGBTQIA feature film, gained audience appreciation and shed light on what it’s like to be a college student who doesn’t have it all figured out yet.

Directed by Sarah Rotella and written by Adrianna DiLonardo, “Almost Adults” screened from 3:15-5:05 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Galaxy Highland 8 movie theater.

The narrative follows Cassie and Mackenzie, two college students who have been best friends since childhood. Mackenzie comes out and begins embracing her sexuality, while Cassie struggles with ending a relationship. As they try to transition into adulthood, the pair face difficulties.

The film was funded by Kickstarter, and was shot for a total of 11 days.

“That was a good product for 11 days,” one audience member said.

Rebecca Swift, producer, attended the 23rd Annual Austin Film Festival. During the Q&A, she said the time frame for filming was originally ten days, but they added on an extra day.

“It was 85 percent female driven,” Swift said. “It created this really amazing environment where experienced, talented women were mentoring young, talented women. Everyone was there to have a good time and make something they were proud of.”

The film was shot in Toronto, which made the scenes extremely lifelike and vivid. The lighting and sound was nearly perfect—props to the director of photography and camera crew.

“Almost Adults” featured on-screen visual effects such as text messages and Tumblr screens. These effects were enjoyable because they added context and some humor into the scenes.

The audience laughed throughout the entire movie, except for during some of the more serious and dramatic scenes.

The budget was low, and it showed in many aspects of the film.

For example, the acting was hard to bear at some points. However, the comedic script made up for the lacking performance. In addition, there were a few stock characters that were over-generalized and stereotyped.

Swift said the actors became friends on set, and this benefitted the filmmaking process.

“The director did rehearsals with them ahead of time, so they were all super close already,” Swift said. “Each one of them brought something of themselves to the characters.”

The run time was also too long. Many conflicts were dragged out, reactions became irrational and the plot could have fit into a much smaller time frame.

However, the topic of the film surpassed all of its low points.

During senior year, many college students are left questioning their path in life and who they are as people. Pressure to graduate, get a job, make money, find a house and more can be overwhelming.

But, adding in relationship problems or a new sexuality can make the situation even more stressful. This is reflective of what many young people have to go through today.

“Sarah, Adrianna and I have all broken up with best friends and now have new best friends,” Swift said. “Sometimes a breakup with your best friend is way harder than any romantic relationship, because that person knows you probably better than you know yourself. We wanted to tell a friendship story.”

In addition, the crew wanted to shed light on issues that aren’t showcased enough in the film world.

“The other side is telling a story of lesbian and LGBT(QIA) content that was not cliché,” Swift said.

More films should have LGBTQIA lead roles, cast members and narratives.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue to work together and do something else great,” Swift said.