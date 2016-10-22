Homecoming Week filled with tradition

Some students may think Homecoming is all about the King and Queen crowning and football game. However, the week is jam packed with Texas State traditions.

Bobcat Spirit Displays

During Homecoming Week, everyone in San Marcos is encouraged to show Bobcat pride.

Residence halls, local businesses and more have registered to determine who has the most school spirit.

Residence hall displays, banners and more will be judged on creativity, presentation, residence hall tribute, completeness and alignment to the Homecoming theme. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners.

Businesses and community organizations will be judged based on the same criteria. 1st and 2nd place winners will be awarded plaques.

Powder Puff

Each year, women get the chance to go head-to-head on the football field.

The Powder Puff football final will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Bobcat Stadium.

Guests are invited to come root on their favorite team.

Homecoming Talent Show

The Homecoming Talent Show invites guests to watch talented Bobcats compete for the winning title. Singers, dancers, magicians and more have been the featured acts in previous years.

Awards will be given to those who qualify for these categories: Best Overall, Solo Music, Group Music, Movement, Variety Acts and People’s Choice.

The show will go on from 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Evans Auditorium.

Soap Box Derby

One of the longest standing traditions during Homecoming Week is the Soap Box Derby. Since 1967, registered student organizations have raced to the finish line in homemade cars.

Student organizations, Greek life and residence halls will compete for a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place title in each bracket. In addition, there is an Overall Champion award. Everyone is invited.

The derby will be held from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Family and Consumer Sciences Parking Lot (R18).

Homecoming Tailgate

Before the Homecoming game against Louisiana-Lafayette, fans are invited to tailgate all day. Sudent organizations will be in attendance, along with beverages, prizes, entertainment and more.

The Homecoming Tailgate will take place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Bobcat Stadium parking lot and various other locations.

Homecoming 5K Run

Each year, a 5K run is held during Homecoming Week. Participants will run, jog or walk through Sewell Park and Rio Vista.

The race will begin at Sewell Park at 8 a.m Oct. 22., and the course should only take about 33 minutes to finish.

Awards will be given for the top 3 males and females. Free t-shirts, prizes giveaways will be provided for all runners. Guests are invited to come watch or register the same day at 7 a.m.

Homecoming Game and Royalty

After participating in all of the traditions throughout the week, Bobcats are encouraged to support the football team at the Homecoming Game at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime.