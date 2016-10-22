Business Oct. 22-24

Carts hosting free rides for election

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System is giving residents in San Marcos free rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for early voting and on Election Day, which is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Residents can call to schedule a ride on THE BUS at (512) 478-7433, and indicate traveling plans to a designated poll location.

San Marcos hosts workshop for artists

The San Marcos Arts Commission is hosting a two-part workshop, “Public Speaking, Art, and You,” for artisans to enhance their skills for employment.

Workshops will be held on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. at the San Marcos Activity Center. To participate in the workshops, residents will need to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 31.

Hooters opening

San Marcos’ new restaurant, Hooters, has announced that its opening day will be Monday, Oct. 24.

The restaurant, right off I-35, aims to create a space for residents to socialize, cheer on their favorite sports team and enjoy the original Hooters’ chicken wings.

Float Fest inactive

With danger and environmental concerns, residents voiced that Float Fest may not be in the best interest of San Marcos.

According to KXAN, the Guadalupe County Commissioners denied a mass-gathering permit for the organizers of the annual festival on Tuesday. The organizers of the event intend to pay another registration fee and re-apply for the future.