The Scene Oct. 20

Eat, Talk, Debate

Eat, Talk, Debate is an event allowing students to discuss the presidential debate together.

The LBJ Student Center will screen the final presidential debate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct 20 in room 3-10.1. It is a free discussion for all students. Guests can bring their own lunch as well.

Night of the Living Dead

The Library Film Series is presenting a spooky night filled with films, crafts and refreshments.

“Night of the Living Dead” will screen 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Alkek Library in room 105/106.

There will be picnic-style seating with free beverages, snacks and pumpkin decorating.

Movie night at Sewell

The Environmental Service Committee will host a movie night in the park.

“Jurassic World” will be screened from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 20 at Sewell Park.

Event coordinators will show guests how to take care of the world and the San Marcos environment.

This free movie night will include food, prizes and giveaways.

Gallery night downtown

Third Thursday Gallery Night is a monthly art gallery at the historic downtown of San Marcos.

Guests can join the town for a night of food, drinks and art while learning about the growing art community in San Marcos.

This event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20 on the Square.

Cody Canada to perform

Cody Canada, southern rock and alternative-country singer, is set to perform in New Braunfels this week.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Oct 20 at Riley’s Tavern.

Those interested can buy tickets online for $20 or table seating for $125.

Canada’s set will be an intimate, acoustic performance.