Eight ways to use coconut oil in your daily routine

Coconut oil has been gaining popularity within health and beauty trends. Not only is it cheap, but it has multiple benefits for the body internally and externally.

Moisturizer

Coconut oil can be used on its own as a way to moisturize the skin, whether it’s the face or the knees—the oil is gentle enough to use on every part of the body.

Additionally, if homemade moisturizers are preferred, coconut oil is a great base or highlight ingredient in any DIY lotion.

Cooking

People who watch their fat intake may turn toward coconut oil as a more natural and healthy cooking option; however, it should be used as any other cooking oil would.

Shaving cream

Save money by using coconut oil as shaving cream.

Coconut oil moisturizes the skin, leaving the area not only clean and well-shaved, but smooth.

Deep conditioner

Heat up some oil and apply it as a mask to hair. Leave it in for at least an hour before shampooing and conditioning.

This will heal the hair, keep it healthy and sturdy and help avoid split ends.

Teeth whitening

Oil pulling has become a popular way to whiten teeth. Put a spoonful of coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around for approximately 20 minutes per day.

This leaves breath fresh, gums healthy, and teeth whiter.

Summer Averett, interdisciplinary studies sophomore, uses coconut oil for this purpose on a daily basis.

“Take the hardened form and melt it down before you swish it around in your mouth,” Averett said. “I use it to whiten my teeth and pull the toxins from my body.”

Itch relief

Coconut oil can serve as a light balm to soothe the skin if it becomes irritated.

Eckert said it will not cure skin diseases, but it can alleviate some minor irritations.

“It’s all based on personal preference,” said Eckert. “It’s based on their individual reaction, and it won’t cause skin damage. It won’t cure skin disease or anything, either.”

Night cream

Apply coconut oil right before bed, and allow it to sit on the skin overnight.

The antioxidants in the oil allow wrinkles to tighten and skin to moisturize, leaving skin toned and healthy.

Stretch marks

According to Rolando Mendoza, general manager at Complete Nutrition, coconut oil is a great balm for people with stretch marks.

“It makes your skin more elastic,” Mendoza said. “It allows your body to tighten skin up in a slow process, which is healthier (for your body).”