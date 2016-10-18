Headlines Oct. 18

San Marcos Fire Department searching for new firefighters

The San Marcos Fire Department is looking to fill six vacant firefighter positions.

The application deadline is Oct. 24, and applicants need to have a minimum of a Basic Structure Fire Suppression Certification from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection or proof that the applicant is a certified firefighter from the TCFP. For more information, visit https://jobs.sanmarcostx.gov/

Texas State University hosts Corban Addison at Wittliff Collections

Texas State University will be hosting author Corban Addison on Nov. 3 at the Wittliff Collections on the 7th floor of Alkek Library.

Addison will be giving a lecture and having a book signing. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. The topic of his lecture is addressing international human rights through fiction in order to create social language.

Join Bobcat Bond for Mid-Semester Relaxer

Bobcat Bond announced the Mid-Semester Relaxer for the mentors and mentees. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

The relaxer will take place at the Center for Student Retention. The event includes two massage therapists, free food and activities. For more information, call 512-245-5500.

Elementary students honor veterans

Over 500 elementary students from San Marcos honored Central Texas veterans Friday.

Irene Mendez Elementary School hosted the seventh annual Wounded Warriors Leap event along with the Travis County Sheriff Office and Skydive San Marcos. The students lined up and waved flags as they welcomed Wounded Warriors and their families according to KVUE.