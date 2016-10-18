Business Oct. 18

Texas Monthly sold for $25 million

The Austin-based, Texas Monthly magazine, was sold for $25 million Oct. 13.

The magazine was created in 1973 and currently has over 2.7 million readers. The deal is expecting to close in the beginning of next month, according to the Statesman. Emmis has owned Texas Monthly for 18 years.

New appliance department at JC Penney in San Marcos

JC Penney has opened a new appliance department at the location in San Marcos.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new section of the store. Appliances haven’t been sold in this store in 33 years, according to the San Marcos Record.